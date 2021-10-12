WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center on Monday night. Police are now searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Willingboro Town Center on Route 130, around 5:30 p.m. Monday. It happened while many of the stores there had customers inside.

“I’m kind of nervous because it’s close to home,” one shopper said.

Another woman added, “I’m very scared, I’m very scared.”

Workers tell Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots at the time before then seeing the shooter drive off on a motorcycle.

“What I heard is a ‘boom boom boom!'” a woman who works at the shopping center told Eyewitness News. “Everybody ran to the back but I ran to the front. I said, ‘everybody, he need help! Call the cops, call the ambulance because he has a lot of blood in there.'”

Police said the victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where he underwent surgery. He’s in critical condition but expected to survive.

Officers also haven’t yet named the victim.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the gunfire and no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.