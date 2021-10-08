BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old is dead after Burlington County authorities say he and his father were shot in a Walmart parking lot. Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting was “not random.”

Authorities identified the victims as Albert Williams, 17, and Dione Williams Sr., 44, both of Hammonton. Williams Sr. was treated and released from the hospital Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Mount Holly Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Hours later now, investigators continue to document and collect evidence outside of this Walmart in Burlington Township where two people were shot last night. One teenager died, and one man is in stable condition. So far, no arrests. Latest on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/D5nVqny6oL — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) October 8, 2021

According to an employee who spoke with CBS3’s Jan Carabeo, the shots sounded like firecrackers at first.

The store was open at the time of the shooting, and the shots led to people sprinting for safety.

“I was just walking out, and I heard a couple of shots,” Alfred Cooper said. “Then I looked around, everybody was running.”

“Everybody was running. Everybody. It was scary,” he said.

Rich Deschamps was shopping at the time of the incident and said he plans on being more cautious at the location.

“I guess the next time I come here late at night I’m going to have to watch my back,” Deschamps said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and investigators are looking at surveillance video for more evidence. Anyone with information should call 609-265-7113.