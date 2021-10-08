PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021 Broad Street Run is almost here, and it has been more than a year in the making. After last year’s race was canceled due to the pandemic, runners are eager to take on the 10-mile race.

Here are some things you need to know ahead of the 41st annual race.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENT

Race organizers announced in August all runners had to provide proof of vaccination by October 8. The deadline for runners to be fully vaccinated was in September.

Masks are required for runners at the Expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line. Masks are required throughout for all staff and volunteers.

The October 8th and 9th Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo is limited to fully vaccinated registered runners and volunteers.

Spectators will not be permitted at the start of the race or the finish line.

Activities along the race route (such as cheer zones) will be suspended.

FREE SEPTA RIDES FOR RUNNERS

SEPTA is offering free riders before and after the race to all registered runners Sunday. Until 12 p.m., participants can ride the Broad Street line for free by showing their competition bib.

SEPTA will operate 10 additional Express Broad Street Line trains every ten minutes before the race, starting at 4:10 a.m. Those rides leave NRG Station and stop at Olney and Fern Rock Transportation Centers.

COURSE CHANGES

Due to construction in the Navy Yard, the race will end on Pattison Avenue, just west of Broad Street. To accommodate for the change, the course will be slightly altered,

A full breakdown of the course changes can be found here.

The awards ceremony will happen in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures for the race begin at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and are expected to last until 11:30 a.m.

Here is when the following closures will start:

3:30 A.M. : Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue

4:00 A.M. : Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue; between Broad Street and Penrose Avenue

7:00 A.M. : Broad Street closure will begin from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road (1 block south of Pattison Avenue)

7:00 A.M.: Exit #349, both directions on the Schuylkill Expressway, I-76; eastbound (to 1400 Curtin Street; and Broad Street); and westbound (to 1300 Pollock Street; and Broad Street)

Areas of Pattison Avenue may take longer to clean up, leading to longer closures.