PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that proof of vaccination is required for in-person participation in the 2021 Broad Street Run due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The run is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The vaccination requirement is based on guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to a release. All runners, regardless of vaccination status, have the option to participate in the virtual run.

All registered participants who want to run in-person need to have their COVID-19 vaccination series completed by Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, two weeks before the race. Then, proof of vaccination will need to be provided by runners Friday, Oct. 8. Registered runners and event volunteers will receive an invitation to upload their vaccination card through a secure online registration system, according to Parks and Recreation.

The run in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.

Here are some other COVID-19 safety measures in place at the Broad Street Run to keep runners and participants safe:

Masks are required for runners at the Expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line. Masks are required throughout for all staff and volunteers.

The October 8th and 9th Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo is limited to fully vaccinated registered runners and volunteers.

Spectators will not be permitted at the start of the race or the finish line.

Spectators are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person, but can watch live on NBC10.

Activities along the race route (such as cheer zones) will be suspended.

Runners can stay up to date on the latest health requirements here.