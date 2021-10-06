PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The month of September was the deadliest month for the city of Philadelphia, with 54 homicides reported. The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to CBS3 September 2021 had the most homicides reported in one month since 1990, which is as far as the department’s database goes.
September was the third month in 2021 where Philadelphia reached or surpassed 50 homicides. April and June are the other months.
The confirmation comes as the city continues to battle a rising gun violence problem.
The year 2021 has has 422 homicides so far, up 16% from this time in 2020. Last year ended with 499 homicides.
