PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least three people have been killed and three children shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. It’s been another bloody night across the city.

An 18-year-old man is dead after a drive-by in North Philadelphia that also injured a child, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Officers found three victims at the scene. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm, while a 31-year-old man was grazed in the arm. Both are stable.

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in a separate incident in North Philadelphia. Police say the boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the abdomen and legs.

Over in Southwest Philadelphia, a double shooting sent an 11-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man to the hospital. Both are in stable condition.

A 40-year-old man was killed in a separate shooting in Southwest Philadelphia around 8:10 p.m. Police say he was shot twice in the cheek and once in the neck.

In West Philadelphia, a 53-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed, police say.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here