PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer is being sued for an alleged attack on a woman during last year’s protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
The lawsuit claims Joseph Bologna tackled a woman who said he said touched his bike at 10th and Market Streets in June 2020.READ MORE: Anrae James Identified As Nursing Assistant, Father Killed By Gunman Inside Jefferson University Hospital
The woman claims she suffered cuts and bruises.
Bologna was fired after a cellphone video showed him using his metal baton to attack a Temple University student in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020.READ MORE: Federal Jury Selected For Philadelphia Labor Leader John Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon
The 21-year-old student was identified as Evan Gorski. District Attorney Larry Krasner said last year Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures.
In January, a Philadelphia judge dismissed aggravated assault and related charges against Bologna, claiming prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence of a crime.MORE NEWS: Dangerous Driving Stunts Outside Of City Hall 'Indication Of A Lawless Streak' In Philadelphia, Officials Say
Bologna is facing assault charges for that attack.