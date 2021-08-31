PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Assault-related charges refiled earlier this year by the District Attorney’s Office against a former Philadelphia police officer were approved Tuesday by a city judge.
Former Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna allegedly used his metal baton to hit a Temple University student in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020.
In January, a Philadelphia judge dismissed aggravated assault and related charges against Bologna, claiming prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence of a crime.
District Attorney Larry Krasner refiled charges in February, which were approved on Tuesday.
Bologna is facing simple assault and related charges.
Bologna was fired last summer after a viral video showed him allegedly striking a protestor with a metal baton during a protest near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.
The 21-year-old student was identified as Evan Gorski. Krasner said last year Gorski's head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures
In a statement, FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said, “We will vigorously defend Joe Bologna against these baseless charges. This is another attempt by DA Krasner to railroad a highly decorated and well-respected member of the Philadelphia Police Department. Joe Bologna has served this city with respect and dignity for decades and we will not give up the fight to clear his name.”