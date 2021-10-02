CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Gunfire rang out outside of another high school football game in the Philadelphia region on Friday night, this time in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Friday night’s incident was the area’s third game-night-shooting of the season.

Cherry Hill West was playing Bridgeton High School in a packed stadium when those shots were fired. The shots were fired around 8:45 p.m. Friday at Fulton and Weld Streets, the immediate area of the football complex.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News it was a lone gunman who was firing in the direction of the stadium.

In a statement, the superintendent of Cherry Hill Public Schools said, “Upon notification of the incident that evening, our administrators and campus police officers at the stadium immediately closed the gates to the stadium and no one was permitted to enter. The Cherry Hill Police recommended that we continue the game. The game continued and it concluded without incident.”

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says detectives located eight shell casings on the scene.

There are currently no confirmed victims or suspects.

The CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cherry Hill Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

Tips can also be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org or tips@cherryhillpolice.com.