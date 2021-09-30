SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – The Delaware County Black Caucus is partnering with local organizations, state, and local officials, community leaders, clergy, and concerned citizens to address the District Attorney’s latest update in the investigation of the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility as well as the many others injured after the Academy Park High School football game on August 27, 2021.
- What: DCBC Holds Press Conference To Respond To DA’s Latest Update On Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
- When: Thursday, September 30, 2021 at
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
