NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Fewer people are getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with the average daily count down more than 50% over the past six weeks. Pennsylvania is among the states with the highest number of people vaccinated, but the virus continues to spread here.

Gov. Tom Wolf was in Montgomery County on Wednesday with encouraging words about the vaccination rate, but Pennsylvania is seeing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19.

The governor saw Montgomery County’s mobile health team in action Wednesday at the Norristown Transportation Center, where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Montgomery County is one of the leading counties in the state when it comes to vaccinations,” Wolf said.

Wolf says getting more people vaccinated is the main strategy to fight the pandemic.

Almost 70% of the state is fully vaccinated, but Pennsylvania continues to have a high number of COVID infections, averaging about 4,600 new cases per day.

“We’re all trying to get to the point where we’re safe,” Wolf said.

But the CDC transmission map continues to have the entire state in red, meaning the virus is still spreading widely.

Montgomery County is hoping its mobile vaccine clinics will help reverse the trend.

“We’ve made sure to build mobile operations into our strategy to reach our most vulnerable residents,” Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

In Philadelphia, COVID-19 infections have dropped slightly with a growing number of vaccinations, but the mask mandate will stay in place.

“We are likely to keep that until this pandemic is really well under control because it’s working well,” Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said.

The City of Philadelphia requires masks indoors and at unseated outdoor events such as concerts.