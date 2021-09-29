PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will give a COVID-19 response update on Wednesday. The press conference is expected to be at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s response
- Who: Cheryl Bettigole, Acting Health Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Time: 10 a.m.
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 29
