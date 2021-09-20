PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned the names of two suspects wanted in connection to the deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week. Investigators say 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, AKA Victor Hugo, are wanted for murder in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Police believe the pair are brothers.

On Friday, police released surveillance video of four suspects allegedly involved in the attack which happened early Thursday morning at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the chaos as tempers flared and fists flew outside of Pat’s Steaks early Thursday morning.

That’s when officers say two groups got into a physical altercation that turned deadly.

In the video, you see one of the suspects holding a metal trash can lid before hurling it.

Investigators say 28-year-old Isidro Cortes died as a result of those blows, while his 64-year-old father and a 28-year-old friend were seriously injured.

“He was taken from us too soon, he was so young,” Tania Tepale, the victim’s cousin, said.

Eyewitness News spoke with Cortes’ cousin on the phone.

Philadelphia police released the nearly 5-minute video in hopes of bringing her family justice by finding the four suspects.

“It’s sad and like in a place where there are a lot of people and people are having fun. It’s weird to see something so tragic happen,” Pat’s customer Margaret Fabacher said.

Police say after the fight, the suspects drove off in two vehicles — one identifiable by damage to the right rear panel, the other a truck with a sunroof.

They’re also asking the public to look at the suspects’ distinct tattoos and soccer jerseys.

Cortes’ family says he was an accountant from Queens, New york. He was only in the area to see a soccer game.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

CBS3’s Joe Holden, Howard Monroe, and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.