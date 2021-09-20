LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia suburb — that was once home to NBA legend Kobe Bryant — has been listed among the top 50 places to live in the United States. Montgomery County’s Lower Merion was ranked No. 37 on Money.com’s Best Places to Live 2021 list.

Lower Merion is located along Pennsylvania Railroad’s old Main Line route and Bryn Mawr, Gladwyne and Bala Cynwyd are some of the neighborhoods within the township.

If you plan to visit, be sure to check out the art and history the township offers like the Barnes House or an event like the Ardmore Rock ‘N Ride.

Lower Merion High School, which is the late Kobe Bryant’s alma mater, is considered one of the best high schools in Pennsylvania.

There are also a number of colleges that reside in the township including Bryn Mawr, Rosemont College, and Haverford.

Philadelphia is a short drive from the suburb.

The top three places to live were Chanhassen, Minnesota, Carmel, Indiana and Franklin, Tennessee.

For a list of events in Lower Merion, click here.