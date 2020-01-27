'Someone Who I Looked Up To': Ben Simmons, Sixers Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death After Helicopter Crash In CaliforniaKobe Bryant inspired a generation of NBA players -- and Sixers superstar Ben Simmons is one of them.

WATCH: Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks On Kobe Bryant's Ability To 'Motivate Human Beings To Rise Above'Billy Ray Cyrus discusses the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant while walking the GRAMMYs red carpet in Los Angeles.

'He Is From Our Family Here': Larry's Steaks, Kobe Bryant's Favorite Cheesesteak Place, Shocked After NBA Icon's DeathLarry's Steaks workers fondly remember one of their most highly profiled customers Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant More Than Just An NBA Legend -- He Was The Inspiration Of A GenerationMany grew up wanting to be like Michael Jordan. Two decades later, kids want to be Kobe Bryant.

'Aces Nation Has Lost Its Heartbeat': Lower Merion High School Mourns Kobe Bryant After Tragic Helicopter CrashAces Nation has lost its heartbeat -- that's the reaction from Lower Merion High School to the shocking death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Local Athletes, Public Figures React To Death Of Philadelphia Native Kobe BryantAccording to CBS Los Angeles, Bryant was on board of a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.

'The Suspension Was Harsh': Metta World Peace Still Stung By 'Malice At The Palace'; Talks New Showtime Doc 'A Quiet Storm'The man formerly known as Ron Artest discusses The Malice At The Palace, winning an NBA title, and his new documentary "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story."

'I Probably Shed A Few Tears': NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Surprises Student-Athletes In West PhiladelphiaKobe Bryant surprised a group of middle school student-athletes in West Philadelphia to promote his new young adult fantasy novel.

Kobe Bryant Jersey Stolen From Lower Merion High School Returned By Fan From ChinaLiu said he doesn't want anything for his role in returning the jersey and just wants Bryant to know he did the right thing.

'I Feel Better Than Winning Championships': Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar For 'Dear Basketball' FilmFormer LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant has an Oscar.

Past Accusations Could Halt Kobe Bryant's Oscar ChancesWill past harassment claims impact his chances of winning in this era of the "Time's Up" movement?