PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus statue at Penn’s Landing will stay there, according to a lawsuit settled Tuesday night.
America 500 Anniversary Corporation and Delaware River Waterfront Corporation “resolved the litigation” involving the statue, according to a release.READ MORE: Phillies Fall 6-3 After Wisdom, Rivas Homer As Cubs
The base of the statue has been covered up since last summer. That will now be removed as part of the settlement.READ MORE: Delaware Man Charged With Murder In Neighbor's Suspicious Disappearance Ten Years Ago
This is the second Columbus statue involved in discussion recently.MORE NEWS: Sole Survivor Of Deadly March Crash Gets Special Surprise Thanks To Delco Group Charities Fund
Last month, a judge ruled the city couldn’t remove the statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The city filed an appeal the next day.