PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has filed an appeal over a judge’s ruling on the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.
Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick ruled Tuesday the city's decision to remove the statue last year was based on insufficient evidence and not supported by law.
The statue remains boxed up and out of public view.
Last summer, the statue became a hotspot in the wake of George Floyd’s murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.
Protesters and supporters of Columbus clashed, sometimes violently, at Marconi Plaza.
Some of those trying to protect the statue were seen holding bats and guns as they stood guard.