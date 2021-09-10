PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have charged two people in connection to a shooting on a SEPTA bus that left a passenger seriously injured in July. Police arrested 23-year-old Darnell Still and 31-year-old Danesha Harper.

Still was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses. Harper was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses.

The shooting happened, 1 a.m. on July 15, aboard a bus at Broad and Chestnut Streets. Police say a 29-year-old passenger was shot and left seriously wounded.

According to investigators, the bus was moving at the time of the shooting and there were 15 passengers on board.

When the driver heard the gunfire, he immediately stopped and the 15 passengers and the shooter ran. The driver stayed with the victim on the bus.

“All the other passengers fled from the doors of that SEPTA bus so we don’t have any witnesses that were on that SEPTA bus,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

The District Attorney’s Office says one of the many challenges of the investigation was the lack of video from the SEPTA bus. A spokesperson from the DA’s office said, “DA Larry Krasner thanks PPD investigators for their work in identifying the defendants and bringing them into custody so that they may be held accountable by the criminal justice system.”

