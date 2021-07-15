Man Shot Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot on a crowded SEPTA bus in Center City overnight. Police say the shooting happened inside the bus at Broad and Chestnut Streets, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the bus was actually moving at the time and there were 15 passengers on board.

When the driver heard the shots he immediately stopped and the 15 passengers ran.

The driver though stayed with his bus.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot in the chest. Medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. He’s in very critical condition.

Investigators have been processing the scene ever since.

They found a spent shell casing in the back of the bus along with a loaded magazine. They also found evidence outside the bus.

“One spent shell casing is on Broad Street just a few feet away from the side doors of the bus. We believe that spent shell casing was kicked out when the 15 passengers fled from the side door,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The bus driver was not injured.

Police are now trying to track down the shooter.

The bus has cameras and so do the businesses in the area.

Meantime, police have not identified the victim.

They say his last known address is just outside of the city.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.