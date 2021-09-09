PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need the public’s help after new surveillance video shows the moments a Philadelphia mother and her son were hit by a car last month.

Police say Rebecca Malave and her 3-year-old son, Armani Negron, were leaving a friend’s house when they were struck on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia on Aug. 8 around 8 p.m.

A month later, authorities have released new pictures of the cars they are searching for: a dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 and a red Toyota Camry. The two cars were driving back to back when the collision happened.

Mark Overwise, who works with the Accident Investigation Unit, described what happened in a Wednesday update.

“Rebecca and Armani disappear out of camera range, and shortly after, a dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 entered the underpass and in the video, we can see the brake light activate,” he said.



Family honored Rebecca’s life weeks ago with a funeral. Armani is still in critical condition.

Family member Homi Malave told CBS3 the young boy has a long way to go, saying, “He’s going to get the right side of the skull placed back on, God willing if the swelling goes down, and then from there he may have to do some rehab and physical therapy.”

It’s a push for justice in a family already experiencing so much heartbreak.

Family member Lorraine Graulau said, “He lost his father a year later. We’re focused on Armani but she also has a 1-year-old daughter. She looks at her pictures and calls for her mom.”

The reward for information on the incident is now up to $30,000. The family will hang up flyers Wednesday night in hopes of urging someone to come forward.