PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Eyewitness News has learned Rebecca Malave, the mother who was injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week in North Philadelphia, has died. Her family says she passed away on Thursday.
Malave and her 3-year-old son, Armani Negron, were hit Sunday around 8 p.m. at Rising Sun and West Luzerne Street.
The two were leaving a friend’s house.
"If you hit somebody with your vehicle you didn't necessarily commit a crime. However, once you make that decision to leave you've decided to commit a crime," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.
The hit-and-run is another devastating blow to the family. The children’s father was shot and killed last November during the overnight hours of Thanksgiving Day. Police say Orlando Negron was shot once in the head on East Indiana Avenue. There’s still no arrest in that case.
Police say at least one car hit them and they’re urging the driver to come forward.
The family says the 3-year-old boy is "doing good" as of right now.