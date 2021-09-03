UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) — The EF-2 tornado that rolled through Upper Dublin damaged homes and cars, but it also has disrupted lives. Eyewitness News spoke with some who are trying to come to grips with the aftermath on Friday.

“I’m pretty much still numb. I haven’t cried at all,” Cathy James said. “I’m just walking around saying where do I start.”

James is one of many trying to piece things together after an EF-2 tornado turned her neighborhood upside down.

“I have a leak in my house, which I think I have a hole in my roof that I can’t see because the oak tree’s on it,” James said.

Cleanup continues here in Upper Dublin after a EF-2 tornado brought down trees and power lines. Roads are closed and scenes like this one are common. Gov. Wolf expected to tour this area today. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gYoKZanFBx — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) September 3, 2021

The twister came through Wednesday, bringing down trees and power lines from block to block.

The worst of it, a woman killed after a tree hit her home.

Houses were condemned and vehicles were crushed under the weight of trees ripped from their trunk.

While schools like Upper Dublin High School and Upper Dublin Elementary School were severely damaged.

“The elementary school was like flooded really bad and I feel bad for like my sister and all her friends because they can’t go back to school,” one girl said.

Streets like this one are still very common here in Upper Dublin as clean-up continues. Neighbors say the thing about this tornado is they can’t tell its direction, because so many streets look like this one.

“We’re just checking on friends and we can’t even figure out where they live, it’s so bad,” one woman said.

Driving around Upper Dublin. People say the area is unrecognizable. One woman says she got lost on a route they normally take. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DKSA4kUfWH — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) September 3, 2021

She’s not alone. Many people have ditched their vehicles as roads become impassable.

Tree removal crews like Matthew Silvestera’s are working to bring back some normalcy.

“We are basically bringing wheel loaders in, machinery to help clear the roadways so emergency access can get in,” Silvestera said.

Silvestera says clean-up could take weeks, but neighbors have already started lending a helpful hand.

“It goes to show you what a community is built off of,” Silvestera said.

