MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Montgomery County on Wednesday. The tornado, which swept through Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township and Horsham Township, had estimated peak winds up to 130-mph.

The NWS says they’ll have more details on Thursday evening or Friday about the tornado. It was one of four tornadoes confirmed by the NWS. The other three occurred in Mullica Hill and Edgewater, New Jersey, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Torrential rains along with the tornado moved through the region left behind major flooding, extreme damage and unfortunately, fatalities in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating three storm-related deaths, Chair of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh said Thursday.

One woman was killed when a tree fell onto her house in Upper Dublin. CBS3’s Alecia Reid says you can barely see the remnants of what’s left of the home after a tree fell on top of it Wednesday night.

Neighbors say they heard a loud bang while in their basement, hiding from whatever it is that was happening outside.

Eventually, the neighbor tells CBS3 his wife went outside to check and found the husband of the woman who died. They took him inside their home.

It’s unclear where the couple was when the tree struck their house, but the man was able to get out and unfortunately, his wife had died. The woman is still reportedly inside the home as the coroner’s office is waiting for the tree to be removed from the home.

CBS3 is hearing that three people have actually died from the rainstorm, two of those deaths from flooding, and the woman was inside her home when the tree struck.

Residents in Upper Dublin are a mess trying to figure out what is happening. One neighbor, who also has a tree on their house and car, has spent all morning talking to his insurance company.

Before the tornado was confirmed, residents told CBS3 they believed one had hit their area, and it turns the people who thought that were right.

Downed trees and wires now litter the streets not far from Limekiln Pike and township emergency teams are reporting widespread destruction.

In Fort Washington, more than a dozen vehicles got stuck in floodwaters along Commerce Drive. Water rescue teams were called to free drivers trapped in their vehicles.

Major flooding has also submerged parts of towns and neighborhoods in Montgomery County.

CBS3’s Joe Holden is in Bridgeport, where rescue workers have been going door to door to rescue residents from floodwaters.

Water rescues underway in Bridgeport— dozens have been hauled from their homes by boat. One man said he had to be rescued from his roof, saying the flood waters came up so fast. The Schuylkill River has claimed several blocks in the small Montgomery County town. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8HyI4jLYlp — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 2, 2021

High water stranded many residents and fire and marine units around the region are working around the clock to help people get to safety. Most crews are going door to door in Bridgeport checking on anybody who may have been left behind.

Boats could be seen taken people to dry land in Bridgeport.

According to Arkoosh, a historic number of rescues are going on across Montgomery County.

Flooding, downed trees and power lines are forcing many streets and roadways to be closed.

Eyewitness News urges anyone who is traveling Thursday to give yourself extra time and be extremely careful.