PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The West Philadelphia community gathered Thursday at Jerome Brown Playground, honoring 15-year-old Simone-Monea Rogers, who lost her life in the same spot nearly a week ago.

The memorial featured red and white balloons released into the sky, the teen’s favorite colors. The young loss is a shock. To her mother Lendale Rogers, it’s almost too much to bear.

A balloon release ceremony for Simone Monea Rogers. She was shot and killed while playing basketball at the Jerome Brown Playground. She was 15 years old. Red and white was her favorite color. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PPjlvqnxUP — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 26, 2021

“No mother should have to feel this. Kids should be able to come to this playground,” she told Eyewitness News.

Simone-Monea was shot last week while playing basketball on the playground. She was shot in the head and died the next day. She had just turned 15.

Lendale told CBS3 her daughter loved music and dancing, and that was evident Thursday night. A dance party in honor of a young girl who brought so much sparkle into the world.

“Simone would light up the room. The life of the party, always positive, and her support was so good,” she said.

The grieving mother’s pain is worsened by knowing gun violence persists throughout the city. She wants to break the tragic cycle.

“I want whoever is watching this and you know your child is doing something wrong, you do what’s right,” she said.

Lendale plans to create a foundation in her daughter’s name. She told CBS3 the teen wanted to be an FBI agent.

The shooting is still under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.