PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the head by stray gunfire earlier this week on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Tioga section has died, police say. The victim was identified as Simone-Monea Rogers from the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

It happened at the Jerome Brown Playground at 20th and West Ontario Streets just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was just doing what she loved, at one of her regular spots, when the latest round of gun violence found her.

The teen was just shooting hoops – in clear view of surveillance cameras – when police say she was hit by stray gunfire.

“It’s very tragic,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “It shows this 15-year-old female actively playing basketball, actually dribbling the basketball, when she suddenly collapses when she gets shot.”

Investigators say the surveillance video also shows at least 10 other people at the playground when the gunfire erupted. But no one except the victim remained when police arrived. The victim was with her brother and two friends when someone began shooting in the victim’s direction, police say.

“When police arrived in location, she was laying face down in the basketball court all by herself,” Small said.

The teenager was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was initially listed in extremely critical condition, but she was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives continue to review surveillance video, hoping to catch a glimpse of the person or people responsible.

Police are also trying to determine a motive behind this act – that has once again impacted a child and her community forever.

“She’s known to the staff here. They say that she’s a really nice girl,” Small said. “She also lives one half a block away from this location where she was shot.”

Police are still searching for the gunman. They need those people who were at the basketball court on Tuesday night to step forward as eyewitnesses. Anyone with information should call police.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.