PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot three times.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9:14 p.m. The department said the victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest.
Police took him to a local hospital.
The department is also investigating unrelated homicides in the city; the two deadly shootings happened 15 minutes apart.
The shooting is still under investigation.