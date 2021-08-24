PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides in the city on Tuesday night.
Police say a man is dead after he was shot in Kensington. The shooting happened at the corner of North Lee and East Clearfield Streets around 8:03 p.m.READ MORE: 'We Have To Make A Difference': West Philadelphia Residents Discuss Anti-Gun Violence Ideas At Meeting
Police said the victim was shot twice in the chest.
A private vehicle took the victim to the hospital, where he died at 8:15 p.m.READ MORE: Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot Three Times, Philadelphia Police Say
The shooting is under investigation.
In North Philadelphia, just after 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Busti Street, a 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to an area hospital. Police say he died at the hospital.
There are no arrests in either of these homicides.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia School Board Unanimously Approves Vaccine Mandate For Teachers And Staff
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.