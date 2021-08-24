CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides in the city on Tuesday night.

Police say a man is dead after he was shot in Kensington. The shooting happened at the corner of North Lee and East Clearfield Streets around 8:03 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot twice in the chest.

A private vehicle took the victim to the hospital, where he died at 8:15 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation.

In North Philadelphia, just after 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Busti Street, a 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to an area hospital. Police say he died at the hospital.

There are no arrests in either of these homicides.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.