CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff later this week in honor of Cape May Beach Patrol lifeguard Norman Inferrera III, who died last week after a tragic on-duty accident.
The 16-year-old lifeguard, nicknamed “Champ,” passed away after his training boat flipped over, knocking him unconscious.
“Norman’s passing at such a young age is a devastating loss for his family, the Cape May community, and our state,” Governor Murphy said. “As a lifeguard, Norman took on a special responsibility to help others and that is what he was doing when he was tragically fatally injured. We will forever be grateful to him for his selfless service to the people of Cape May.”
On Monday, the Cape May Beach Patrol announced they would be naming a beach after Inferrera.The teen’s family is also creating a scholarship in his memory.