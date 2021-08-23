CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May Beach Patrol is honoring a young lifeguard whose life was cut short on the job. A beach is being named after Norman Inferrera III, nicknamed “Champ.”
The 16-year-old lifeguard was injured after his boat flipped over in the surf and he was knocked unconscious on Thursday. He died on Friday night.
READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say
The beach patrol also told the Inferrera family that 100% of all medical bills will be covered through Cape May’s municipal insurance.
The teenager's family is setting up scholarships in his memory.