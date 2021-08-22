PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has turned himself in after police say a group of teens brutally assaulted a delivery driver in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood. Police say 19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself in to police on Saturday.

Morrison is facing aggravated assault and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the rest of the suspects as the victim, Zach Lean, fights for his life.

The attack happened Tuesday night on the 300 block of Christian Street. Police say Lean was working for Shipt, a grocery delivery service, when he stopped his car in front of one of the teens. Then, another began the assault.

“There is a surveillance video of him on the ground with these guys around him,” Lean’s wife, Christine Torrisi Lean, told CBS3. “It seems as though he was just sucker-punched, cracked the back of his skull and huge amounts of swelling.”

According to police, Lean fell to the ground during the assault, hitting his head on the sidewalk. He had a seizure before falling unconscious.

Lean is now in a coma.

“He looks so much like when I see him sleeping. Just look like he was about to open his eyes,” his wife said.

Christine told Eyewitness News she reads her wedding vows to him, hoping it’s what will bring him back.

“I am standing here today because I love you and I commit to you,” she read in front of CBS3.

She is hopeful he will come back home — where she can make good on her vows, including her promise to love him despite life’s challenges.

“Most importantly, I promise to try and make you laugh every day, to help you up when you fall, and to love you through each and every season of our life,” she read.

Police are still investigating the assault. There is a GoFundMe set up for Lean’s medical expenses.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.