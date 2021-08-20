PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia delivery driver is fighting for his life after police say a group of teens brutally beat him as he tried to make a delivery. The incident happened Tuesday night in Queen Village.

The Philadelphia Police Department says Zach Lean was in the 300 block of Christian Street working for Shipt.

A police report said he stopped his car in front of one of the teens. Then, another began the assault.

Lean’s wife, Christine Torrisi Lean, told CBS3 there is video of the attack.

“There is a surveillance video of him on the ground with these guys around him,” she said. “It seems as though he was just sucker-punched, cracked the back of his skull and huge amounts of swelling.”

According to police, Lean fell to the ground during the assault, hitting his head on the sidewalk. He had a seizure before falling unconscious.

Now, his wife said he is in a coma.

“He looks so much like when I see him sleeping. Just look like he was about to open his eyes,” she said.

Christine told Eyewitness News she reads her wedding vows to him, hoping it’s what will bring him back.

“I am standing here today because I love you and I commit to you,” she read in front of CBS3.

She is hopeful he will come back home — where she can make good on her vows, including her promise to love him despite life’s challenges.

“Most importantly, I promise to try and make you laugh every day, to help you up when you fall, and to love you through each and every season of our life,” she read.

Police are still investigating the assault. There is a GoFundMe set up for Lean’s medical expenses.