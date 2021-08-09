LOWER NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the identity of the man fatally shot after a verbal argument outside a Target in the Lower Nazareth Commons on Sunday. Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says 20-year-old Elijah Johnathan Johnson, whose last known residence was in Monroe County, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man, identified as 22-year-old Jayzell Avery Sanders, from the Mount Pocono area, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Sanders reportedly told investigators that he was the front seat passenger of a black Buick Regal in the Target parking lot, located at 3835 Dryland Way, when two men in a white car got into the backseat of the Buick. He said the two men started to argue, so he exited the car and started to run toward the front of the store when the men started shooting at him.

He reportedly fired back at them with a pistol he brought with him. He disposed of the pistol under a car parked in the lot.

Surveillance video obtained from Target shows Sanders running through the lot and shooting back toward the Buick with a handgun.

Sanders does not have a valid license to carry a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania and has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

There is no other information available about the other two men involved in this incident at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820.