LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Target store in Northampton County. Officers were called to the Target parking lot at 3835 Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth after shots were reportedly fired, around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The district attorney’s office says a verbal altercation broke out between people inside a couple of cars and gunfire was exchanged and two people were shot. One of the victims has died and the other is in stable condition.

Authorities say one of the cars involved in the shooting raced from the scene.

Frightened shoppers hid in the store. Shoppers told Eyewitness News, target employees jumped into action to keep everyone safe.

“We were in the dressing room with my granddaughter and… I was putting a pair of jeans on her, and this woman started screaming, banging, ‘Everybody out! There’s a shooting, everybody out!'” shopper Tammy Lee James said.

“I heard ‘pop’ and I thought it was a car starting up, then I heard two more ‘pops’ and another one and another one,” Nick Christeleit said.

No arrests have been made.

The Target store was closed for the rest of the day and is expected to reopen on Monday.

No further information is available at this time, an investigation is ongoing.