LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Funeral services are underway for Casey Johnston. Family and friends gathered at Beck-Givnish Funeral Home in Levittown to pay their respects on Friday.

Johnston’s body was recovered Sunday from a creek in Northeast Philadelphia after being missing for three weeks.

“Members of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit located the body on the 1200 block of Townsend Road in Philadelphia,” Lower Southampton Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said.

Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation shows Johnston, while driving on Woodhaven Road, crashed the car.

“It appears she didn’t negotiate the curve properly,” Chief Krimmel says, adding, “She went down to the culvert went airborne up and over the guardrail and she crashed into a tree about 30 feet into the air.”

Police believe she was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof during the fall.

Flooding on July 12 may have played a part in her body being moved into a nearby creek, the chief said.

“We had some flooding in the area we think that culvert filled with water and probably moved her into that creek,” Krimmel said.

Officials do not suspect any foul play.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts spoke exclusively with Casey’s family and the private investigator whose search ultimately led authorities to her body.