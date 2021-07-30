PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D., will hold a press briefing on Friday. He will be joined by Evelyn Nuñez, Chief of Schools, School District of Philadelphia; and Alisa Shields, School District of Philadelphia parent. The group will share updates for the 2021-2022 school year.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Superintendent’s Weekly Press Briefing
- When: Friday, July 30, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
