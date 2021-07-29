PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District will require masks to be worn by students and staff members at the start of the school year. The new guidance comes days after the CDC issued new guidance this week recommending face masks in schools, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

The School District of Philadelphia released detailed guidance Thursday in an effort to keep the students and staff members safe as COVID-19 cases are surging across the nation.

The guidance includes:

Enforce universal and correct use of face masks for all staff and students over 2 years old when indoors except in specific situations

Promote physical distancing where possible

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities

Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with the health department

The Philadelphia Health Department also issued new guidance for schools and early childhood education sites. Health officials “strongly support a full return to in-person learning with universal masking.”

A school may also allow a classroom or team to be unmasked if the “teacher(s) and coach(es) and at least 95% of all students are fully vaccinated.”

The Montgomery County School District is also recommending masks be worn while inside classrooms.

“In alignment with CDC, MCOPH recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status or school district level of community transmission,” the school district said in updated guidance.

The CDC’s recommendation for masks in schools created tense moments at a school board meeting in neighboring Bucks County.

The board voted to keep the current return plan in place, not requiring masks for the upcoming year. However, students can opt to wear a mask if they choose.