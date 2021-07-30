READING, Pa. (CBS) — The 32-year-old woman who was injured during a Thursday morning house fire has died, according to the Reading Fire Department.
The department says the woman died following the three-alarm fire early Thursday on Mulhenburg Street. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and was most likely caused by cooking. Items near and around the microwave caught fire.
According to the department, they rescued three people from the second floor, including the 32-year-old woman. One of them, a 9-year-old child, died at the hospital.
The other occupant, a 2-year-old, is currently in critical condition.
A fourth person, a good Samaritan who helped before fire crews arrived, is stable after getting burned.