READING, Pa. (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Berks County. Officials say firefighters rushed to a two-alarm fire on the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street in Reading around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say the mother and two other children were rescued from the fire. They remain in critical condition at the hospital, according to officials.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran issued the following statement, "As you may be aware, an incident involving a serious fire has happened at 900 block of Muhlenberg Street. I am asking everyone to please keep this family and the First Responders in your prayers and thoughts as they navigate this emergency. We all appreciate it."
There’s no word on what caused the fire.