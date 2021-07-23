PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are staying busy ahead of Friday night’s NHL draft. The Flyers acquired defenseman Rasmus Ristolaninen from the Buffalo Sabres.

The Flyers are sending defenseman Robert Hagg, the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2023 to the Sabres.

🚨 TRADE ALERT! 🚨 We have acquired defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for our first round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, a second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and defenseman Robert Hagg. Details: https://t.co/UOBqWNQCm6 pic.twitter.com/vCrkLgY0Mt — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 23, 2021

Ristolaninen is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-handed defenseman who plays a physical brand of hockey and played big minutes with the Sabres, averaging nearly 24 minutes per game throughout his career.

Drafted with the eighth overall pick in 2013, Ristolaninen had four goals and 18 points in 49 games last season with a minus-18 rating, 193 hits and 68 blocked shots.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of a six-year, $32.4 million contract, with a $5.4 million cap hit.

In Philadelphia, Ristolaninen figures to slot into the Flyers’ second pair, presumably alongside Travis Sanheim.

Both Ristolaninen and Hagg were members of the 2013 NHL Draft. The Flyers selected Hagg in the second round, and the left-handed defenseman played parts of five seasons with the team, recording 13 goals and 47 points in 236 games and a plus-13 rating.

The trade comes after the Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Predators last weekend and moved cap space out Thursday by trading Shayne Gostisbehere and two draft picks to the Coyotes.

“I do expect to have a better team by the end of next Wednesday and that’s exciting,” Fletcher said Thursday. “We have a lot of work to do.”

The NHL draft kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday. The Flyers do not have a pick in the first round after the trade.

Free agency begins on July 28.