PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher has found his cap space. The Flyers on Thursday traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes in a cap-clearing move.

The Flyers moved Gostisbehere along with a second-round pick and seventh-round pick in 2022 to Arizona for a 2022 second-round pick and seventh-round pick.

“This was a difficult decision but one we thought was necessary given the reality of the salary cap,” Fletcher said. “Shayne has been a quality player for this organization since the moment he arrived in Philadelphia and has been a part of many special moments in his seven seasons as a Flyer.”

Trading Gostisbehere nets the Flyers $4.5 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons. After the trade, the Flyers have a projected $13.89 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

The 28-year-old Gostisbehere, a third-round pick by the Flyers in 2012, spent seven seasons with the orange and black, registering 219 points in 381 regular-season games.

He’s a two-time Barry Ashbee Trophy winner as the Flyers’ best defenseman, and his 219 points are fifth-most by a defenseman in franchise history and his 60 goals are fourth.

Last season, Gostisbehere had nine goals and 20 points in 41 games. The Flyers did place him on waivers, but the defenseman cleared and he finished out the season.

The Flyers left Gostisbehere exposed in Wednesday night’s NHL Expansion Draft, but the Seattle Kraken opted to select forward Carsen Twarynski.

Last Saturday, before the trade freeze went into effect, the Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators in a three-team trade that sent Phillipe Myers to Nashville and Nolan Patrick to Vegas.

Ellis, who will be the first Flyer ever to wear No. 94, is expected to anchor the Flyers’ top defensive pair.

The NHL trade freeze that was in effect due to the expansion draft expired at 1 p.m. Thursday.