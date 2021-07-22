PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Thursday, the number of homicide victims in Philadelphia this year is up to at least 314 people. That’s up 35% from this time last year.
Philadelphia now has the highest murder rate in the country per capita of the country's 10 largest cities.
Now, we’re getting a look at the areas hit hardest by the gun violence.
More than one-third of the shootings have happened in just five zip codes in North Philadelphia, Hunting Park, West Philadelphia, Kingsessing, Kensington and Port Richmond.
As the death toll continues to climb at a record-breaking pace, some city leaders are demanding action from the mayor.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.