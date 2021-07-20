PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After nearly 30 years, Harold Carmichael is weeks away from induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played for the Eagles from 1971-1983.
At one point, he set the NFL record for consecutive games with a reception.
Carmichael was a powerful force at 6-foot-8.
On Tuesday, he was asked how he would fare in today's game.
“I’ll say I wonder if I would’ve been drafted because everybody is looking for those 4.2 [seconds in the 40-yard dash] guys, and I was nowhere near that. But again, as I stated earlier, I had to make good of my size, putting myself between the football and a defensive player. That’s how I kind of got around being with that speed, trying to catch anything that came close to me — within 3 yards of me — with these long arms,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the NFL’s Centennial class.
He is the Eagles' all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79).
The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction will be held on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.