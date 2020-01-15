PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The greatest wide receiver in Philadelphia Eagles history is finally heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Harold Carmichael has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the NFL’s Centennial class.

Carmichael played an incredible career with the Eagles from 1971-83. He is the organization’s all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79).

Harold Carmichael has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020! #PFHOF20 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/N3psxRUPKt — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

The Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a phone recording of HOF President David Baker telling Carmichael he was going to have a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio on Twitter.

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” Carmichael said. “I don’t know what to feel. I feel so numb. The first thing I thought about was growing up and the people that I was around and it just went from Jacksonville, Florida up to New Jersey now and just thinking about all the people that I would like to share this with. Because it wasn’t just me by myself, there were times when I wanted to quit but people said keep going. This is such an honor, something that everybody that played in the NFL, are playing in the NFL, this is where they want to get and it’s a blessing to me to be able to be a part of it, the gold jacket guys.”

Exclusive Look: HOF President David Baker calls @lookitin to inform him that he has been elected to the Hall of Fame.#PFHOF20 | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/qYH2ZfwvNs — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie says the Carmichael’s induction is a well-deserved honor.