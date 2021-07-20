PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new leads in the search for missing Bucks County woman Cassandra “Casey” Johnston. On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of her car in Philadelphia as it approached I-95 from Vine and Franklin Streets.'I Was Screaming In Joy': Teen Pilot Recalls Emergency Landing On Ocean City Bridge Just 10 Weeks After Earning License
The photos were taken on July 10, just before 6 o’clock in the morning. That’s the day she vanished.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia Double Shooting: Police
Johnston’s car is a 2016 silver Ford Focus with a Pennsylvania license plate: KSA-8807.MORE NEWS: Opening Arguments Begin In Trial Of SC Man Accused Of Killing New Jersey Native Samantha Josephson
Police say to look for a Temple University bumper sticker on the back.