BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Those close to Cassandra “Casey” Johnston aren’t giving up hope that she – and her car – will be found. Johnston’s silver 2016 Ford Focus was the center of Monday night’s search in Feasterville, with many saying if they find the car, they’re optimistic it will lead them to the missing Temple University student.

“It’s very important because wherever the car is, we will be able to put her into an actual location,” Police Chief Ted Krimmel, the head of the Lower Southampton Police Department, said.

Johnston was last seen at the intersection of 12th and Vine Streets in Philadelphia on July 10. She was driving after leaving a friend’s house in Chinatown.

The search centered around Tawanka Elementary School, which is on the other side of her home.

“It’s very wooded, there are parks everywhere,” Carolann Johnson, Casey’s mother, said during the search.

Family, friends, and those who loved Johnston spent hours searching the wooded area. Owen Cassidy, a student of Johnston’s, knew he had to help in some way.

“If you’re just going to sit there and not try to help,” Cassidy said,” Then it’s just like…nah.”

Some of Johnston’s classmates joined the search, along with complete strangers who just wanted to help the community. All looking for one woman – and one car.

“We need to find this car,” Joseph Johnston, Casey’s father, told Eyewitness News.

Although authorities keep looking for the silver Focus with Pennsylvania plate KSA8807, they are warning the public it may have been swapped. They encourage others to look for a Temple bumper sticker as well.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who drove along Interstate 95 Saturday morning who might have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call 911.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.