PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teenagers are in the hospital after two separate double shootings in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. The latest incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North 22nd Street.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right hand and a 19-year-old man was shot twice in his upper left arm. Both teens were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Earlier on Saturday, another 17-year-old boy was shot in a double shooting in North Philadelphia, this time in the Strawberry Mansion section. It happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Authorities said the teen was shot in his left thigh, right thigh and left arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said a 22-year-old man is the second victim. He was shot once in his left arm and was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Elsewhere in the city, a 1-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting in West Philly.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.