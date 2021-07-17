PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he was shot in a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.
Police say a car pulled up to the intersection and a person from the car began shooting inside a store.READ MORE: Police: Three Teenagers In Hospital After 2 Separate Double Shootings In North Philadelphia
According to police, the baby boy, who was in his mother’s arms, was shot once in the left leg. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where police say he was placed in stable condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Severe Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Threats
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was shot in the left forearm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Police say one man is in custody, but it’s not the person who initially started shooting.MORE NEWS: Over 100 Guns Turned In During Two Buyback Events In Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.