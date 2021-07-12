HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Mercer County prosecutors say a man has been arrested for setting a fire that killed three people, including his own baby girl in Hamilton Township. Michael Sanders, 23, is facing a number of charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he was arrested early Monday morning at a hotel in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Sanders’s 9-month-old little girl, Malani Sanders, and her grandparents 42-year-old Tiffany Abrams-Jones and 50-year-old Prince Jones, were all killed.

Investigators say Sanders was seen on surveillance video, buying a torch lighter and cigars.

They also say he allegedly warned the baby’s mother, texting her to get the baby out of the house hours before.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.