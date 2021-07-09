HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly house fire in Mercer County has claimed the lives of two people, including a baby. The two-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township.
Officials confirm that a 9-month-old baby girl and the child's grandmother, woman in her 40's, were both killed.
Three others were hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.