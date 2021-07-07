PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching to identify the suspects wanted in a shooting that left two men dead and two teens injured on the Fourth of July in West Philadelphia. Surveillance video of the incident was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say four individuals armed with semi-automatic handguns, two of which had blue lasers attached, are seen firing numerous gunshots at a group of people attending a barbecue in front of a business on the block.

The suspects arrived at the location in a day gray-colored sedan, which police say could possibly be a Nissan, with dark tinted windows. It was traveling northbound on South 60th Street, turning onto Walnut Street and parking just west of the intersection.

Following the shooting, the suspect reentered the vehicle, which was last seen driving westbound on Walnut Street toward 61st Street.

Police say several individuals return fire at the four suspects while they are fleeing.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 18th District https://t.co/viIxwSPkjI pic.twitter.com/wgxyllKu6y — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 7, 2021

Twenty-one-year-old Salahaldin Mahmoud was one of the men killed when more a 100 shots were fired during a cookout on the 100 block of North 60th Street at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. He was the relative of State Sen. Sharif Street.

Mahmoud had recently started his own tow truck company and had a good life ahead of him, according to Street.

Street made an emotional plea on Tuesday while calling for tougher federal gun laws.

“It’s not acceptable that we do nothing repeatedly,” Street said.

He became visibly upset when saying to really curb gun violence, laws at the federal level are needed — like universal background checks.

Twenty-two-year-old Siccar Johnson was also killed in the shooting and two teenage girls, ages 13 and 17, were injured after the car they were riding in was struck by gunfire.

Philadelphia’s Police Union President John McNesby says the city is down between 300 and 1,000 officers.

“There’s not enough cops out there,” McNesby said. “There’s not a whole lot of people committing a whole lot of crime in Philly. It’s a small amount committing a whole lot,” McNesby said. “They know nothing’s happening to them, they don’t care.”

McNesby also says the city’s skyrocketing homicide rate for this year is stretching police thin. The homicide rate currently stands at 285 — that’s more than the homicide rate for the entire year in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately.

